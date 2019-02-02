Traffic
February 2, 2019 12:17 pm
Updated: February 2, 2019 12:27 pm

Section of Trans-Canada closed due to avalanche control; portion of Highway 97 in Okanagan also closed

By Online Journalist  Global News

A rockslide has closed Highway 97 in the South Okanagan.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is once again closed due to avalanche control.

DriveBC is warning motorists that a 13-kilometre stretch of the No. 1 is closed nine to 22 kilometres west of Revelstoke. No detour is available. The next update will be at 9:30 a.m.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke is closed because of avalanche control.

On Friday, the Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche risk.

DriveBC is also warning motorists of slippery sections and compact snow along the highway between Chase and Lake Louise.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke to Golden

DriveBC is also reporting that a section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan is closed in both directions because of a rockslide. The 1.6-kilometre closure is near Summerland, from Callan Road to North Beach Road.

A section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan is closed to traffic because of a rockslide near Summerland.

According to DriveBC, a detour is available via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3A to Highway 3.

The Ministry of Transportation said that approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, freeze/thaw conditions caused more rock and debris to fall on Highway 97 near Callan Road. At that time, the highway remained open to one lane of traffic in each direction.

However, at 7:45 a.m., another large slide came down, this time across all four lanes, resulting in the highway being closed in both directions.

The ministry says it is carrying out a geotechnical assessment, and rock clearing will only begin when it is safe to do so.

There is currently no timeline as to when the highway will reopen.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

