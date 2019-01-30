Fuel-leaking tanker truck prompts closure of Highway 401 in London
A leaking fuel tanker truck driving along Hwy. 401 in London, Ont. Wednesday prompted provincial police to close all westbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Police said they responded to reports of a truck leaking fuel on the highway, west of the Hwy. 402 split, around 2:30 p.m.
The closure from Hwy. 402 to Colonel Talbot Road was to allow crews to clean up the leaked fuel, a job still ongoing as of 5 p.m. The leak itself had since stopped.
Police said the leak originated from the trailer of the truck.
“The Minister of the Environment has also been engaged regarding the incident,” read a police statement.
Few other details are known. Motorists are advised to expect delays as Emergency Detour Routes are in place.
