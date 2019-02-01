Rockslide partially closes Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

A rockslide on Highway 97 along Okanagan Lake was affecting traffic on Thursday night.

The rocks came down between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

DriveBC said vehicle flow was reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Blake Dixon with the Ministry of Transportation said the call came in about 8 p.m., and that the rocks were initially covering three lanes of highway.

Dixon said traffic will be affected until at least Friday morning when geotechnical engineers can assess the slide and safety of reopening the road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the slide remains unknown.

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland will be single lane alternating until tomorrow when geo-technical engineers will be on site to assess the slide and safety of reopening the road. pic.twitter.com/hjoSY65LVU — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) February 1, 2019