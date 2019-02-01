highway 97 rockslide
Rockslide partially closes Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

By Online Journalist  Global News

A rock slide partially obstructed Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland on Thursday night.

A rockslide on Highway 97 along Okanagan Lake was affecting traffic on Thursday night.

The rocks came down between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

DriveBC said vehicle flow was reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Blake Dixon with the Ministry of Transportation said the call came in about 8 p.m., and that the rocks were initially covering three lanes of highway.

Dixon said traffic will be affected until at least Friday morning when geotechnical engineers can assess the slide and safety of reopening the road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the slide remains unknown.

