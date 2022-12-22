Ikea chair recalled in Canada due to potential ‘fall and injury’ hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Ikea and Health Canada have issued a recall of one of the furniture giant’s office chairs, stating that the defective product is prone to breaking and has already caused injury to some users.

The recall involves the Odger swivel chair in the colour anthracite. The chair is also produced in white, but this model does not pose the same risk to consumers and wasn’t included in the recall.

Ikea’s Odger chair in the colour anthracite was recalled in Canada. Health Canada

Health Canada reported that the star-shaped support base of the anthracite swivel chairs “may unexpectedly detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.”

The defective Odger chairs were manufactured in Italy and 3,302 units were sold in Canada between October 2019 and December 2022, according to Ikea and Health Canada. Consumers should check the date stamp under the seat and immediately return the chair if it was produced on or before “2221” — where 22 stands for the year and 21 stands for the week the chair was manufactured.

How to identify the date stamp on the bottom of IKEA’s Odger chair. Health Canada

Health Canada said that, so far, there have been no reports of injury in Canada related to the chair breaking, but around the world, Ikea has received 19 reports of the support base detaching. Five people reported injuries associated with falling off the chair.

“IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold,” Ikea wrote in a statement. “Despite of this, it has come to our attention that the star base leg of the ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 may break.”

Consumers with affected products can return the chairs to any Ikea Canada store for a full refund and no receipt is necessary.