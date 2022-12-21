Winnipeg woman charged in hammer attack, robberies

A man and woman were attacked by a hammer-wielding woman during a robbery in the West End earlier this week, police say.
Officers intervened after they saw a fight involving a woman with a hammer happening at the corner of St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police say the armed woman was arrested without incident and officers seized the hammer and a knife after she was taken into custody
Police say the woman had previously approached a 43-year-old woman, asking for a cigarette, before assaulting her and stealing her purse.
The woman pulled out the hammer as the two women struggled and a 55-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman stopped to help the victim, police say.
The man was hit in the upper body with the hammer and the 34-year-old woman was physically assaulted, according to police.
Neither victim required medical attention.
Police say the same woman is responsible for a robbery at a business in the 700 block of Portage Avenue earlier in the day.
A 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a list of charges, including two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault.
The woman remains in police custody.
