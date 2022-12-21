Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in hammer attack, robberies

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:52 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A man and woman were attacked by a hammer-wielding woman during a robbery in the West End earlier this week, police say.

Officers intervened after they saw a fight involving a woman with a hammer happening at the corner of St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the armed woman was arrested without incident and officers seized the hammer and a knife after she was taken into custody

Police say the woman had previously approached a 43-year-old woman, asking for a cigarette, before assaulting her and stealing her purse.

The man was hit in the upper body with the hammer and the 34-year-old woman was physically assaulted, according to police.

Neither victim required medical attention.

Police say the same woman is responsible for a robbery at a business in the 700 block of Portage Avenue earlier in the day.

A 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a list of charges, including two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault.

The woman remains in police custody.

