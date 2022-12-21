Winnipeg woman charged in hammer attack, robberies

See more sharing options

A man and woman were attacked by a hammer-wielding woman during a robbery in the West End earlier this week, police say.

Officers intervened after they saw a fight involving a woman with a hammer happening at the corner of St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the armed woman was arrested without incident and officers seized the hammer and a knife after she was taken into custody

Police say the woman had previously approached a 43-year-old woman, asking for a cigarette, before assaulting her and stealing her purse.

The woman pulled out the hammer as the two women struggled and a 55-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman stopped to help the victim, police say.

The man was hit in the upper body with the hammer and the 34-year-old woman was physically assaulted, according to police.

Neither victim required medical attention.

Police say the same woman is responsible for a robbery at a business in the 700 block of Portage Avenue earlier in the day.

A 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a list of charges, including two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault.

The woman remains in police custody.

General Patrol Central District officers arrested 32 y/o woman after attacking and robbing another female with a hammer. Major Crimes followed up and charged Felix with several weapons offences.

Media Release:https://t.co/az4oV0YYHN — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 21, 2022