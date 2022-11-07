Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the same suspect is responsible for two separate armed robberies during which victims were attacked with a knife while waiting at the same Winnipeg bus stop.

In the first robbery police say an 18-year-old man was attacked by a man with a knife while waiting for a bus at a stop near the corner of Keewatin Avenue and Burrows Street around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The victim was punched and slashed with knife by a suspect who demanded his property. The victim was treated for serious upper-body injuries, police say.

Police say two days later, on Nov. 4, a man in his 20s was attacked by the same knife-wielding suspect while waiting at the same bus stop at around 6:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

0:26 Man arrested after acting ‘erratically’ with knife at downtown Winnipeg library: police

Investigators say the victim was attacked with a knife and had property stolen. The suspect fled on foot.

On Monday police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jayden Isreal Kennedy, 18, for robbery and weapons-related offences.

Kennedy is five-foot-11 with a thin build.

Police say Kennedy has numerous tattoos including two on his neck. One of the neck tattoos reads “Family” and the other reads “Josephine Laquette.”

Investigators warn people not to approach Kennedy as he may be armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts should call 911, investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Story continues below advertisement