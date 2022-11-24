Menu

Crime

Winnipeg convenience store employee robbed at knifepoint: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 4:35 pm
Winnipeg police have two men in custody after three men robbed a convenience store on St. Mary's Road early Thursday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have two men in custody after three men robbed a convenience store on St. Mary's Road early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Two men have been arrested after an early-morning armed robbery at a Winnipeg convenience store.

Police were called to the store in the 200 block of St. Mary’s Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say three men armed with a knife threatened an employee before stealing lottery tickets and other merchandise.

The employee was not injured.

Officers caught up with two men matching the suspects’ descriptions near Goulet Street and Tache Avenue.

The pair were arrested and police say a machete was seized along with some methamphetamine.

Investigators say all of the stolen merchandise was recovered.

A 19-year-old man facing a number of charges including robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

A 33-year-old man is charged with robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

