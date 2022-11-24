Winnipeg convenience store employee robbed at knifepoint: police

Two men have been arrested after an early-morning armed robbery at a Winnipeg convenience store.
Police were called to the store in the 200 block of St. Mary’s Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Read more: 2 Winnipeggers face charges following armed robbery on Queen Street
They say three men armed with a knife threatened an employee before stealing lottery tickets and other merchandise.
The employee was not injured.
Officers caught up with two men matching the suspects’ descriptions near Goulet Street and Tache Avenue.
-
World’s most expensive drug approved by FDA has multimillion-dollar price tag
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
The pair were arrested and police say a machete was seized along with some methamphetamine.
Investigators say all of the stolen merchandise was recovered.
A 19-year-old man facing a number of charges including robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
A 33-year-old man is charged with robbery.
Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Comments