Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gimli RCMP looking for robbery suspect following machete incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 3:43 pm
Gimli RCMP want to identify this man, a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday.
Gimli RCMP want to identify this man, a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery in Gimli Tuesday night.

Police said a machete-wielding man stole items from a 1st Avenue business and threatened an employee around 9:45 p.m., before coming back a few minutes later and demanding cash.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and an extensive search of the area by RCMP was unsuccessful.

Gimli RCMP want to identify this man, a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday.
Gimli RCMP want to identify this man, a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday. Manitoba RCMP

Police said the man, who had his face covered during the robbery, is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 man, 4 boys arrested after a group attacked with a machete: Winnipeg police

He was captured on surveillance footage wearing sunglasses, a bright green/yellow Zoo York hoodie, and carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes'
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
RCMPManitoba RCMPArmed Robberycrime in ManitobaMacheteGimligimli RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers