Gimli RCMP looking for robbery suspect following machete incident

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery in Gimli Tuesday night.

Police said a machete-wielding man stole items from a 1st Avenue business and threatened an employee around 9:45 p.m., before coming back a few minutes later and demanding cash.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and an extensive search of the area by RCMP was unsuccessful.

Gimli RCMP want to identify this man, a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday. Manitoba RCMP

Police said the man, who had his face covered during the robbery, is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

He was captured on surveillance footage wearing sunglasses, a bright green/yellow Zoo York hoodie, and carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.