Crime

2 Winnipeggers face charges following armed robbery on Queen Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 5:53 pm
Two Winnipegers are facing many charges following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Queen Street on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg police. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two Winnipegers are facing many charges following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Queen Street on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers found a man and woman, both in their 20s, who were robbed at gunpoint at around 10 p.m. after responding to a report of an armed robbery.

The man had also been struck with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, officers were led to a residence in the 300 block of King Edward Street, where they found two suspects and placed them under arrest.

Read more: Winnipeg man, women face 16 charges after 2 armed robberies

Banking cards belonging to both victims were recovered along with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

Detectives identified a man as a suspect in another robbery that had occurred on Monday at 7:20 p.m. near Berry Street and Ellice Avenue.

In this incident, a man and woman in their 40s were in the area walking when they were confronted by an unknown man who displayed a firearm in his waistband and robbed them of money.

A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.

They both remain in custody.

