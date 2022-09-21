2 Winnipeggers face charges following armed robbery on Queen Street

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipegers are facing many charges following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Queen Street on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers found a man and woman, both in their 20s, who were robbed at gunpoint at around 10 p.m. after responding to a report of an armed robbery.

The man had also been struck with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, officers were led to a residence in the 300 block of King Edward Street, where they found two suspects and placed them under arrest.

Banking cards belonging to both victims were recovered along with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives identified a man as a suspect in another robbery that had occurred on Monday at 7:20 p.m. near Berry Street and Ellice Avenue.

In this incident, a man and woman in their 40s were in the area walking when they were confronted by an unknown man who displayed a firearm in his waistband and robbed them of money.

A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.

They both remain in custody.

0:34 Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street – Jul 19, 2022