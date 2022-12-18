Menu

Fire

Home, shed lost in two separate fires in the Okanagan

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 9:59 pm
Two structures destroyed in separate overnight fires
Crews are investigating after two separate overnight fires in the Central Okanagan. One home off of Westside Road was completely destroyed, meanwhile a fire that broke out inside a shed was put out before spreading to nearby homes. Jayden Wasney reports.

Fire crews in the Central Okanagan were busy on Saturday night after two separate fires completely destroyed a home and shed.

North Westside Fire Rescue was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fire that had been spotted inside a garage in Westshore Estates. Before crews arrived on scene, flames quickly spread to the home.

“The shop was fully involved, and it was starting to extend to the main structure, the house, and the roof was showing flames through it when we got to the shop,” explained North Westside Fire Rescue lieutenant, Lana Smith.

“This fire was moving fast.”

Firefighters were seen putting out hot spots throughout the property on Sunday, proving just how intense the flames were.

“The house is a complete loss,” described Smith.

“It was a significant fire. It was probably a 3,000 square-foot house and the shop was maybe another 1,000 square-feet.”

According to the homeowner, people who were inside the home at the time managed to escape safely.

In Kelowna, crews received a report of a separate fire in a shed just after 1 a.m. and were quick in their response as flames could be spotted around the area.

“The homeowner was alerted to the fire, I believe he called in first, then we had multiple calls after that because it was visible from Benvoulin Road,” said John Kelly with the Kelowna Fire Department.

Although the shed was a total loss, including a motorbike and tools that were stored inside, nobody was injured.

“There was an exposure of large hedges and trees at the back of the property, which the fire did extend to that a little bit, but it was quickly knocked down and the fire did not extend to any other structures on the property,” said Kelly.

At this time, the cause of both fires is under investigation, but foul play is not believed to be a factor.

