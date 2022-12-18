Encampment fire ignites at Vancouver’s CRAB Park on Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

A large tent structure caught fire Saturday night at Vancouver’s CRAB Park, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

The fire is believed to have started from unattended candles around 5 p.m., officials said.

No one was injured and the fire was handled by Vancouver firefighters.

Vancouver fire chief Karen Fry said encampment residents tried to handle the fire on their own with fire extinguishers, however, firefighters ended up dousing the flames.

The City of Vancouver and the province recently announced 90 units of housing will be built to try and get those living at encampments into more permanent and safe housing.

“We need to do more to help people off the street, into dignified shelters and then into stable housing where they can access health supports and rebuild their lives,” Eby said on Dec. 14.

“These temporary modular homes will serve as a bridge to health supports and more permanent housing. This is just one part of our work to address homelessness and unsafe encampments.”

The modular homes will be located at 1500 Main St. and 2132 Ash St., with both buildings scheduled to open in March 2023.

They will be in place for at least three years.

The new homes will be offered to people currently living in shelters, with the goal of creating more shelter spaces for people currently residing in unsafe encampments.

Both new housing projects are undergoing an accelerated development permit approval process through the City of Vancouver.

—With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman.