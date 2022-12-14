B.C. Premier David Eby, housing minister and Vancouver mayor to make housing announcement Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier David Eby and his newly appointed housing minister Ravi Kahlon are scheduled to give a housing announcement Wednesday with Vancouver mayor Ken Sim.

The announced press conference comes after Eby announced the province would be taking over the coordination of service delivery for housing issues in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside a few weeks ago.

Eby previously said he doesn’t support tent encampments and believes it’s not a solution to address or curb homelessness.

The premier introduced a “100-day plan” in late November to try and expand the housing supply within B.C.

The plan has three new “actions” that will work to create more homes as quickly as possible:

Removing strata rental restrictions to turn empty units into homes Ending most age restrictions for strata so young people and families have more options Working closer with municipalities to identify housing needs, especially areas that need housing the most Read more: Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

“As a first step in my 100-day plan, we are making changes to deliver more homes for British Columbians, faster. We will work with municipalities to set housing targets and make sure the homes people need get built,” Eby said in a release.

“For those searching for a home today, there’s good news,” Eby continued. “We’re making it possible for thousands of condos that are vacant to be rented out as soon as these new laws pass. For those worried about the future, we’re setting out a new way to coordinate the efforts of our cities and the Province to build the homes people need quickly.”

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT.

