Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Premier David Eby, housing minister and Vancouver mayor to make housing announcement Wednesday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:45 am
B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make a housing announcement on Wednesday. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make a housing announcement on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Premier David Eby and his newly appointed housing minister Ravi Kahlon are scheduled to give a housing announcement Wednesday with Vancouver mayor Ken Sim.

The announced press conference comes after Eby announced the province would be taking over the coordination of service delivery for housing issues in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside a few weeks ago.

Read more: New B.C. Premier David Eby announces new repeat offender response teams, public safety plan

Eby previously said he doesn’t support tent encampments and believes it’s not a solution to address or curb homelessness.

The premier introduced a “100-day plan” in late November to try and expand the housing supply within B.C.

The plan has three new “actions” that will work to create more homes as quickly as possible:

Story continues below advertisement
  1. Removing strata rental restrictions to turn empty units into homes
  2. Ending most age restrictions for strata so young people and families have more options
  3. Working closer with municipalities to identify housing needs, especially areas that need housing the most

    Read more: Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

“As a first step in my 100-day plan, we are making changes to deliver more homes for British Columbians, faster. We will work with municipalities to set housing targets and make sure the homes people need get built,” Eby said in a release.

“For those searching for a home today, there’s good news,” Eby continued. “We’re making it possible for thousands of condos that are vacant to be rented out as soon as these new laws pass. For those worried about the future, we’re setting out a new way to coordinate the efforts of our cities and the Province to build the homes people need quickly.”

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Burnaby mayor on housing plan and what the healthcare system needs from premier'
Focus BC: Burnaby mayor on housing plan and what the healthcare system needs from premier

 

Advertisement
Related News
VancouverBCDowntown EastsideDavid EbyBC HousingVancouver housingB.C. governmentKen SimRavi KahlonEbyhousing ministertent encampments
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers