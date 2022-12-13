Menu

Fire

All residents safe after fire rips through building in North Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 1:57 pm
Generic Fire
Residents of a building in North Vancouver have been displaced by a fire Tuesday morning. Global News

All three fire departments across the North Shore responded to an early morning fire Tuesday.

Craig Schalk, the City of North Vancouver fire chief told Global News the call came in around 6 a.m. for the building at 377 East 12 St.

“We encountered heavy smoke and fire on all three floors of the building,” he said.

Read more: North Vancouver fire training hopes to interest youth in firefighting

“The fire did spread into the attic space, the roof space, and crews were able to, through good efforts, contain the fire.”

Schalk said it is not known what caused the fire at this time but residents of the 65 units have been displaced.

He added it is unclear when residents will be allowed back into their homes.

North Vancouver fire training hopes to interest youth in firefighting

“We’re confident everyone was able to get out of the building safely.”

The reception centre for any displaced residents is at 147 East 14 St.

