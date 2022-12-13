All residents safe after fire rips through building in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

All three fire departments across the North Shore responded to an early morning fire Tuesday.

Craig Schalk, the City of North Vancouver fire chief told Global News the call came in around 6 a.m. for the building at 377 East 12 St.

“We encountered heavy smoke and fire on all three floors of the building,” he said.

“The fire did spread into the attic space, the roof space, and crews were able to, through good efforts, contain the fire.”

Schalk said it is not known what caused the fire at this time but residents of the 65 units have been displaced.

He added it is unclear when residents will be allowed back into their homes.

“We’re confident everyone was able to get out of the building safely.”

The reception centre for any displaced residents is at 147 East 14 St.