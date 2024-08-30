Menu

Crime

Toronto police treating woman’s death in house fire as a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 6:22 pm
The side of a Toronto police vehicle is shown in Toronto on Aug. 2, 2023. Toronto police say they are treating the death of a woman found at the scene of a house fire earlier this week as a homicide. View image in full screen
The side of a Toronto police vehicle is shown in Toronto on Aug. 2, 2023. Toronto police say they are treating the death of a woman found at the scene of a house fire earlier this week as a homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Toronto police say they are treating the death of a woman found at the scene of a house fire earlier this week as a homicide.

Investigators believe a man who was also found in the house on Wednesday and who later died in hospital is responsible for 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo’s death.

Emergency services responded just after midnight to the fire on Rusholme Road in Toronto, where they found the woman dead and the man injured.

Police say both of them were found in the basement unit of the house, and three people who tried to help them were injured.

Police would not reveal Ocampo’s cause of death, but say she had sustained trauma to her body.

They also say she was in a relationship with the man who lived in the house.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

