Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

3-alarm fire torches 3 homes in East Vancouver Friday night

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: '3-alarm fire torches East Vancouver homes Friday night'
3-alarm fire torches East Vancouver homes Friday night
Large flames were seen Friday night in East Vancouver as three homes sustained serious damage in a three-alarm fire.

Large flames were seen Friday night in East Vancouver as three homes sustained serious damage in a three-alarm fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue said it received calls just after 9 p.m. for an ongoing fire that ignited in a home construction build on East 32 Ave. and Argyle Street.

An East Vancouver neighbourhood had a large fire Friday night. View image in full screen
An East Vancouver neighbourhood had a large fire Friday night. Global News

When firefighters arrived the fire had already quickly spread to two occupied neighbouring homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the three homes, and no residents were injured.

Both of the occupied homes’ residents have been displaced but it is unclear how many people lived in the two homes.

Videos of the fire show an extremely active fire, with flames shooting high up into the night sky.

East van fire View image in full screen
Flames were seen shooting up above the homes on Friday. Peter Kieser

Around 45 Vancouver firefighters responded to the blaze.

The fire is considered suspicious in nature and fire investigation crews are looking into the origin.

Click to play video: 'Fire causes extensive damage to two homes in Burnaby, B.C.'
Fire causes extensive damage to two homes in Burnaby, B.C.
Advertisement
Related News
East VancouverVancouver fireVancouver firefightersArgyle Streetvancouver fire and rescueEast Vancouver fireEast 32 AvenueVancouver homes burned
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers