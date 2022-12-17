3-alarm fire torches 3 homes in East Vancouver Friday night

See more sharing options

Large flames were seen Friday night in East Vancouver as three homes sustained serious damage in a three-alarm fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue said it received calls just after 9 p.m. for an ongoing fire that ignited in a home construction build on East 32 Ave. and Argyle Street.

View image in full screen An East Vancouver neighbourhood had a large fire Friday night. Global News

When firefighters arrived the fire had already quickly spread to two occupied neighbouring homes.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the three homes, and no residents were injured.

Both of the occupied homes’ residents have been displaced but it is unclear how many people lived in the two homes.

Videos of the fire show an extremely active fire, with flames shooting high up into the night sky.

View image in full screen Flames were seen shooting up above the homes on Friday. Peter Kieser

Around 45 Vancouver firefighters responded to the blaze.

The fire is considered suspicious in nature and fire investigation crews are looking into the origin.