Fire breaks out at home in downtown Toronto

Toronto Fire says firefighters are battling a fire in the city’s downtown area on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Grange Avenue, near Beverley and Dundas streets, at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a house on fire.

A spokesperson with Toronto fire said the blaze broke out at a home that is believed to be vacant.

The fire had gone through the roof and crews were pulled from tackling the fire inside the home due to fears of the building collapsing, officials said.

Two neighboring homes were evacuated.

Firefighters have not been able to conduct a search inside the home.

As of 7 a.m., no injuries were reported.

View image in full screen Firefighters battling a fire at Grange Avenue in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News