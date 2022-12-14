Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at home in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 6:57 am
A large fire breaks out at a home on Grange Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A large fire breaks out at a home on Grange Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022. Global News

Toronto Fire says firefighters are battling a fire in the city’s downtown area on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Grange Avenue, near Beverley and Dundas streets, at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a house on fire.

A spokesperson with Toronto fire said the blaze broke out at a home that is believed to be vacant.

The fire had gone through the roof and crews were pulled from tackling the fire inside the home due to fears of the building collapsing, officials said.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fire in downtown Toronto

Two neighboring homes were evacuated.

Firefighters have not been able to conduct a search inside the home.

As of 7 a.m., no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battling a fire at Grange Avenue in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters battling a fire at Grange Avenue in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News

