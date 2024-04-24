Menu

Canada

Quebec grants up to $40 million for cleanup after fire at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Contest launched for ideas of what to do with Olympic Stadium’s old roof
RELATED - The roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium is going to be replaced. Now, the fate and future of the old one is in the hands of the public. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports on a new contest to repurpose the materials – Apr 17, 2024
The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal’s Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination after a March 21 fire.

Parc olympique spokesman Cédric Essiminy says extensive decontamination work is needed in the stadium’s tower because smoke spread throughout the building.

He says around nine kilometres of ventilation ducts need to be cleaned, as do offices located in the tower.

Essiminy says the stadium’s tower and an attached sports complex, which have been closed since the fire, could reopen in late summer or early fall.

Montreal police say the fire, which began at the base of the stadium’s tower, remains under investigation.

In February, the Quebec government said it would spend around $870 million to replace the stadium’s roof.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

