Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Contigency plan in the works for Olympic trials after fire closes Montreal’s Big O pool

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Swimming Canada says a contingency plan for the Olympic and Paralympic trials is in the works following the extended closure of Montreal’s Olympic pool.

The national trials — Swimming Canada’s selection meet for this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris — were scheduled for May 13 to 19 at the Olympic pool.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

However, the Olympic Park announced Wednesday that the athletic sports complex would remain closed for four to six months due to a fire on March 21.

Swimming Canada says it intends to keep the same dates and is focused holding the trials at an alternate location in the Montreal area.

Trending Now

The competition venue needs to have a 50-metre pool, adequate capacity for participants and spectators, and allow for broadcasting the event.

The governing body will meet with key partners in the coming days to decide the next steps and hopes to share a detailed plan next week.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices