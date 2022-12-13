CFL announces 2023 schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The season may have just ended, but the Canadian Football League is out with its full schedule for the 2023 season, beginning June 8 and finishing off with the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton at Tim Horton’s Field Nov. 19.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play their season opener on the road June 9 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and their home opener on Friday, June 23 against the Montreal Alouettes with the Labour Day Classic against the Toronto Argonauts taking place on the holiday Monday at 3:30 p.m.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game will take place Sept. 16, at Tim Hortons Field between the Ticats and the Blue Bombers.

Hamilton will be looking to rebound from a tough season, finishing third in the CFL East Division with a record of 8-10, and losing in the East Division semifinals to the Alouettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking of playoffs, those games will be played on Saturdays instead of Sundays in 2023.