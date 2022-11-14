Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquire rights to QB Bo Levi Mitchell from Calgary for draft picks, futures

See more sharing options

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired the rights to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell following a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Ti-Cats managemnent closed the deal by sending the Stamps a 2023 third-round pick in the CFL enrty draft, a 2024 fifth-round pick and future considerations.

Mitchell, 32, has played all of his 165 CFL games with Calgary in 10 seasons completing 2,496 of 3,866 pass attempts for 32, 541 yards with 188 passing touchdowns and 89 interceptions.

The native of Katy, Texas had nine starts for the Calgary Stampeders in the 2022 season, completing 160 of 261 passes for 2,010 yards with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions.

He entered the CFL in 2012 signing a free agent contact with the Stampeders after going undrafted by the NFL.

The Eastern Washington University product won Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018 and was MVP in both games.

Mitchell is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player, a two-time all-star and a three-time CFL West all-star.

He’s the CFL’s active leader with 32, 541 passing yards and currently ranks 15th all-time.

His contract with the Stampeders was set to expire in February 2023.