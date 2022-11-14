Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquire rights to QB Bo Levi Mitchell from Calgary for draft picks, futures

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 4:52 pm

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats  have acquired the rights to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell following a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Ti-Cats managemnent closed the deal by sending the Stamps a 2023 third-round pick in the CFL enrty draft, a 2024 fifth-round pick and future considerations.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell, 32, has played all of his 165 CFL games with Calgary in 10 seasons completing 2,496 of 3,866 pass attempts for 32, 541 yards with 188 passing touchdowns and 89 interceptions.

Trending Now

The native of Katy, Texas had nine starts for the Calgary Stampeders in the 2022 season, completing 160 of 261 passes for 2,010 yards with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Read more: Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game

He entered the CFL in 2012 signing a free agent contact with the Stampeders after going undrafted by the NFL.

The Eastern Washington University product won Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018 and was MVP in both games.

Mitchell is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player, a two-time all-star and a three-time CFL West all-star.

He’s the CFL’s active leader with 32, 541 passing yards and currently ranks 15th all-time.

His contract with the Stampeders was set to expire in February 2023.

Advertisement
CFLHamiltonHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueTicatsHamilton Tiger-CatsBo Levi MitchellHamilton sportsticats awardstiger-cats qbhamilton qbticats qb
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers