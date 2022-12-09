Menu

Crime

35-year-old man faces charges following dangerous driving incident in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 5:54 pm
A 35-year-old man was charged with offences including theft of a motor vehicle and impaired and dangerous driving in Saskatoon on the evening of Dec. 8. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old man was charged with offences including theft of a motor vehicle and impaired and dangerous driving in Saskatoon on the evening of Dec. 8. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged a 35-year-old man after a recent dangerous driving incident.

In a release, the SPS stated police observed a van travelling at high speeds running a stop sign on Dec. 8 at around 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of 21st Street and Avenue R South.

20-year-old woman faces sexual assault charges in Saskatoon

“Other officers in the area were able to track the vehicle until the driver eventually lost control and crashed into a yard in the 1700 block of 18th Street West,” the SPS stated.

“The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle fled on foot. The SPS Canine Unit was able to track the suspect to the 600 block of Avenue P South, where he was arrested without further incident.”

4 men arrested following investigation involving sexual services in Saskatoon

Police said the vehicle he had been driving was confirmed stolen.

The SPS charged a 35-year-old man with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, impaired driving, refusal to comply with a demand and mischief.

