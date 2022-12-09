35-year-old man faces charges following dangerous driving incident in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged a 35-year-old man after a recent dangerous driving incident.

In a release, the SPS stated police observed a van travelling at high speeds running a stop sign on Dec. 8 at around 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of 21st Street and Avenue R South.

“Other officers in the area were able to track the vehicle until the driver eventually lost control and crashed into a yard in the 1700 block of 18th Street West,” the SPS stated.

“The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle fled on foot. The SPS Canine Unit was able to track the suspect to the 600 block of Avenue P South, where he was arrested without further incident.”

Police said the vehicle he had been driving was confirmed stolen.

The SPS charged a 35-year-old man with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, impaired driving, refusal to comply with a demand and mischief.