Crime

20-year-old woman faces sexual assault charges in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:07 am
Saskatoon Police Service cruiser door. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a woman faces sexual assault charges after an incident on Thursday. Dayne Winter / Global News

A 20-year-old woman in Saskatoon is facing sexual assault charges after a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

The Saskatoon Police Service said they received the report around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Avenue U South.

Read more: 4 men arrested following investigation involving sexual services in Saskatoon

Officers said they learned that a woman had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy before leaving the scene, adding that they believe the woman and boy knew each other.

Police found the woman a short time later.

Police say a 20-year-old woman is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault, adding that she was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

