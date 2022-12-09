20-year-old woman faces sexual assault charges in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

A 20-year-old woman in Saskatoon is facing sexual assault charges after a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

The Saskatoon Police Service said they received the report around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Avenue U South.

Officers said they learned that a woman had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy before leaving the scene, adding that they believe the woman and boy knew each other.

Police found the woman a short time later.

Police say a 20-year-old woman is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault, adding that she was also wanted on outstanding warrants.