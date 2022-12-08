Menu

Crime

4 men arrested following investigation involving sexual services in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:52 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
The SPS Vice and Human Trafficking Unit arrested four men aged 27 to 53 in connection to an investigation involving sexual services. File / Getty

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested four men, ages 27 to 53, on suspicion they were communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

In a press release, the SPS vice and human trafficking unit said it made several arrests in connection with an investigation involving sexual services.

Woman facing charges following vice and human trafficking investigation: Saskatoon police

On Thursday, investigators conducted an operation to catch those buying sexual services from high-risk sex workers.

Saskatoon police point out that it’s illegal to communicate to obtain sexual services for payment in any place, public or private.

“Those purchasing sexual services may be contributing to the exploitation of minors, trafficking in persons and proliferation of organized crime in the community,” SPS said in a statement.

Saskatoon police make multiple arrests in sexual services investigation

“The Vice and Human Trafficking Unit employs a number of strategies designed to reduce exploitation in the sex trade; including demand enforcement, proactive outreach to vulnerable persons, and the disruption of those responsible for trafficking persons,” police said.

Community resources are available to victims and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation within the sex trade.

Anyone with information or a tip regarding a possible human trafficking, can visit canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca  or call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

No jail time for Saskatoon woman who played a role in human trafficking
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceHuman TraffickingSaskatoon Human Traffickinghigh-risk sex workersSPS Vice and Human Trafficking Unit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

