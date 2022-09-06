Saskatoon police make multiple arrests in sexual services investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service’s vice and human trafficking unit made six arrests connected to an investigation involving sexual services.

Officers said on Thursday they arrested men aged 33, 38, 42, 44, 54 and 56, and charged them with communicating for the purpose of obtaining for consideration sexual services as part of an operation to apprehend people trying to buy those services.

A news release said those services could be contributing to the exploitation of minors.

“The Saskatoon Police Service would like to remind the public that communicating to obtain or obtaining sexual services for a consideration in any place, public or private, is illegal. Those purchasing sexual services may be contributing to the exploitation of minors, trafficking in persons and proliferation of organized crime in the community,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement