Crime

Woman facing charges following vice and human trafficking investigation: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 11:55 am
Police said in December an investigation was started regarding a local, online spa business believed to have procured, advertised and facilitated sexual services involving minors. File / Global News

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including sexual procurement of a minor, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police say on Dec. 21, 2021, an investigation was started regarding a local, online spa business.

“It was believed the business had procured, advertised and facilitated sexual services involving minors,” the release stated.

Read more: Nova Scotia website tackles warning signs of human trafficking, offers support to survivors

The SPS vice and human trafficking unit made the arrest on Wednesday.

The woman is charged with procurement of a person to offer sexual services, two counts of procurement of a minor to offer sexual services, advertising sexual services, material benefit from sexual services and material benefit from sexual services provided by a minor.

No further details were provided by police.

