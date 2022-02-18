Woman facing charges following vice and human trafficking investigation: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including sexual procurement of a minor, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police say on Dec. 21, 2021, an investigation was started regarding a local, online spa business.

“It was believed the business had procured, advertised and facilitated sexual services involving minors,” the release stated.

The SPS vice and human trafficking unit made the arrest on Wednesday.

The woman is charged with procurement of a person to offer sexual services, two counts of procurement of a minor to offer sexual services, advertising sexual services, material benefit from sexual services and material benefit from sexual services provided by a minor.

No further details were provided by police.