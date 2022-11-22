Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious car fire near downtown Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 22, 2022 2:08 pm
Guelph police believe someone deliberately set a vehicle on fire. View image in full screen
Guelph police believe someone deliberately set a vehicle on fire. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

An investigation is underway into an overnight car fire outside downtown Guelph.

Guelph Police Service and Guelph Fire Department went to a home on Neeve Street Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say when crews arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

They say they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Read more: Guelph police seek 3 youth in connection with east-end fire investigation

There’s been no word on injuries or any further damage to property.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire or have security footage is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

