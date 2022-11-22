Police investigate suspicious car fire near downtown Guelph, Ont.

See more sharing options

An investigation is underway into an overnight car fire outside downtown Guelph.

Guelph Police Service and Guelph Fire Department went to a home on Neeve Street Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say when crews arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

They say they are treating the fire as suspicious.

There’s been no word on injuries or any further damage to property.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire or have security footage is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.