Crime

Guelph police seek 3 youth in connection with east-end fire investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 12, 2022 12:10 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a brush fire in the city’s east end.

Crews with Guelph Fire Department went to the Eastview Community Park Sunday just after 6:30 p.m.

The fast-spreading fire was quickly put out before it reached the trees.

An eyewitness told investigators that three males were seen leaving the area in a vehicle at the time of the fire.

Read more: Guelph police say no one was hurt after fire shot out of moving pickup truck

The three are described as in their teens with average height. Two were wearing all black and the third wearing a red and black jacket.

The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door sedan, believed to be a Toyota or Honda.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

