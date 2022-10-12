Guelph police seek 3 youth in connection with east-end fire investigation

See more sharing options

Guelph police are investigating a brush fire in the city’s east end.

Crews with Guelph Fire Department went to the Eastview Community Park Sunday just after 6:30 p.m.

The fast-spreading fire was quickly put out before it reached the trees.

An eyewitness told investigators that three males were seen leaving the area in a vehicle at the time of the fire.

The three are described as in their teens with average height. Two were wearing all black and the third wearing a red and black jacket.

The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door sedan, believed to be a Toyota or Honda.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.