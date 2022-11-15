Section of Barrie, Ont.’s waterfront trail, boardwalk closed for marina work

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Barrie, Ont.’s waterfront trail, the boardwalk, is closed for marina work this week.

Barrie’s waterfront trail and boardwalk are closed from the Spirit Catcher to the marina parking lot.

City staff say the closure is expected to last about a month as of Monday, Nov. 14.

The closure is required to accommodate work taking place to remove sediment within the marina and at the Kidd’s Creek outlet, staff say.

“Over many years, a large amount of sediment within the outlet channel has built up and collected within the Marina, preventing fish passage and boat access to eight Marina slips,” staff said in a release.

The sediment is naturally-occurring sand and dirt that is picked up as water passes through the creek and deposits into the marina.

Pedestrians can detour along Simcoe Street and Toronto Street.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-December.