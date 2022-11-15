Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Section of Barrie, Ont.’s waterfront trail, boardwalk closed for marina work

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 4:15 pm
Spirit Catcher and harbour along waterfront in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Spirit Catcher and harbour along waterfront in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 . Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A section of Barrie, Ont.’s waterfront trail, the boardwalk, is closed for marina work this week.

Barrie’s waterfront trail and boardwalk are closed from the Spirit Catcher to the marina parking lot.

City staff say the closure is expected to last about a month as of Monday, Nov. 14.

The closure is required to accommodate work taking place to remove sediment within the marina and at the Kidd’s Creek outlet, staff say.

Trending Now

Read more: Barrie police looking for driver wanted in pedestrian hit and run over weekend

“Over many years, a large amount of sediment within the outlet channel has built up and collected within the Marina, preventing fish passage and boat access to eight Marina slips,” staff said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The sediment is naturally-occurring sand and dirt that is picked up as water passes through the creek and deposits into the marina.

Pedestrians can detour along Simcoe Street and Toronto Street.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-December.

 

Barrieroad closureCity Of BarrieBarrie OntarioBarrie WaterfrontBarrie MarinaBarrie road closure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers