Crime

Barrie police looking for driver wanted in pedestrian hit and run over weekend

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 11:20 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police light. File/Getty

Barrie police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that has left one pedestrian in hospital in the city’s south end.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 9:56 p.m., police responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 555 Bayview Dr.

Police say the man in his 70s had been struck by a motor vehicle travelling southbound on Bayview Drive that failed to remain at the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian, who is a Barrie resident, was seriously injured.

Police say the Barrie man was initially transported to a local hospital and later taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: City of Barrie, Ont. looking for feedback on new transit plan proposal

Traffic investigators have now confirmed that the suspect vehicle is a grey Honda Accord that will be missing the driver’s side view mirror.

Police have seized additional evidence from the scene that they believe will assist in positively identifying the involved motor vehicle.

Barrie police are asking anyone with dash camera video or who may have information on the driver’s identity or the involved motor vehicle to email the investigating officer at davery@barriepolice.ca.

