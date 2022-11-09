City of Barrie, Ont. looking for feedback on new transit plan proposal

Send this page to someone via email

The city is looking to hear from residents on the next phase of transit in Barrie, Ont., as well as transit preferences.

Residents are invited to give feedback during the second round of public consultations on the draft of Barrie’s Transit Vision.

“The City is currently building a blueprint for growing the existing transit system to best meet Barrie’s needs and goals today, while developing a long-term plan for a future network,” says Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking.

“Feedback collected in this phase will be used to refine the proposed network, ensuring it meets public needs, improves mobility and guides Barrie’s transit system as the city grows.”

Story continues below advertisement

Feedback from the first phase of consultation on Barrie’s Transit Vision, completed in early 2021, was used to create the proposed transit network.

The public can provide feedback through the city’s online public engagement platform by completing a survey, posting comments through an online mapping tool or submitting general ideas for the future of public transit in Barrie.

In addition to providing feedback online, the public can join the project team at informal open houses from Nov. 15 to 24 at various locations.

A complete list of where and when the open houses will happen is available on the Building Barrie website.