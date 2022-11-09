Menu

Economy

Company of 900 employees moving to downtown Barrie Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:23 pm
Downtown Barrie arch in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie arch in Barrie, Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A global outsourcing company’s move to Barrie, Ont., will bring 900 jobs to Lakeview Corporate Centre.

Bill Gosling Outsourcing provides support to companies with their customer service experiences.

The organization employs 900 staff from its head office location that will soon be based out of Lakeview Corporate Centre at 90 Collier St., with up to 240 in-office employees. The rest will be working hybrid.

“When large organizations like Bill Gosling Outsourcing make the decision to invest in Barrie, it is a reflection of the business support network and the unique lifestyle available here,” says Stephannie Schlichter, director of economic and creative development at the City of Barrie.

Read more: Simcoe County to host Women in Manufacturing event to get more women involved in skilled trades

“Barrie is a premiere investment destination, and we are excited to welcome Bill Gosling Outsourcing and their team.”

The company’s current head office is based in Newmarket, Ont., with 10 officers worldwide, including in the U.K. and Philippines.

There is no word yet on how many jobs the move will create for those in the region, but a Barrie employment agency reported in September that there were more than 2,000 job vacancies in the city.

“I brought up a few of our management leadership team members, and we went to Lakeview, walked around Dunlop, and it was unanimous,” said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing.

“We’re really looking forward to being part of Barrie.”

