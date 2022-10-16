Winnipeg police investigating after 3 men, 1 woman were stabbed over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after three men and one woman were stabbed over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers went to Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street at 1:20 a.m. after a report that a man had been stabbed.

Officers then found a 32-year-old man suffering from upper-body injuries which police described as “superficial.”

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated.

Investigators believe several suspects approached the man in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street and then attacked and robbed him before running away.

Ten minutes later, police went to the 200 block of Stella Walk and found a 19-year-old man reported to have been stabbed.

The 19-year-old was also suffering from upper-body injuries and was provided emergency care using a chest seal.

He was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition for surgery, where he remains.

Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of Main Street, stabbed him unprovoked then ran off.

Later that same morning at 2 a.m., officers went to the 200 block of Austin Street after a report of a woman stabbed.

They found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

The next day on Sunday at 1 a.m., officers went to the 100 block of Kate Street for another report of a man who had been stabbed.

A 21-year-old man was found and appeared to have been stabbed in his upper body.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable — the man declined any further police assistance.

There have been no arrests in any of the above incidents and police are asking anyone with any information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).