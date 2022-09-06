Menu

Crime

Triple stabbing lands Winnipeg man behind bars

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 5:16 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after three victims were stabbed on Friday night.

Winnipeg police were called to a Flora Avenue home at around 7:30 and arrived to find three individuals with stab wounds.

Police say emergency first-aid was done on the victims before they were taken to hospital.

Read more: Teen stabbed at grad bush party narrowly survives, Winnipeg police say

Upon check-in, two of the three victims were unstable, but they have since recovered.

Officers say the suspect was later found with serious stab wounds near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The 30-year-old was treated at hospital before being released into police custody.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims were involved in a dispute that escalated to violence.

Click to play video: 'Brandon suspect stabs himself twice in face during pursuit' Brandon suspect stabs himself twice in face during pursuit
Brandon suspect stabs himself twice in face during pursuit – Aug 23, 2022
