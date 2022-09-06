Triple stabbing lands Winnipeg man behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after three victims were stabbed on Friday night.

Winnipeg police were called to a Flora Avenue home at around 7:30 and arrived to find three individuals with stab wounds.

Police say emergency first-aid was done on the victims before they were taken to hospital.

Upon check-in, two of the three victims were unstable, but they have since recovered.

Officers say the suspect was later found with serious stab wounds near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The 30-year-old was treated at hospital before being released into police custody.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims were involved in a dispute that escalated to violence.

