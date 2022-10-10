Local Ukrainian community reeling after Russian attacks on civilian centres Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The local Ukrainian community is reeling after Russia launched a series of deadly strikes targeting civilian centres on Monday.

The strikes targeted downtown Kyiv, among other Ukrainian cities, and killed at least 14 people. Nearly 100 more were wounded, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service.

For the 6,000 Ukrainian newcomers in Manitoba, every day brings the fear of losing loved ones to strikes like these.

“I would say my day started with anger, rage, being infuriated with being awoken by devastating news from Ukraine,” said Nick Krawetz, Ukrainian Canadian Congress volunteer.

Krawetz spent his thanksgiving checking if his family members were still alive.

His in-laws and nine-year-old nephew live in Kiev, one of the many cities hit by Russian missiles early in the morning.

“I’m thankful that they are alive. However, I’m determined to keep speaking out, raising awareness of what is happening in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and the capital city continues to be bombarded by missiles, drone attacks targeting civilian areas, neighborhoods, playgrounds.

“It happened in Shevchenko park, the namesake of the famous poet. No military bases or infrastructure nearby. This is directly targeting civilians. Putin’s goal is to kill as many Ukrainians as possible,” he added.

And he was not the only Ukrainian in the province to fear the worst for his loved ones.

“They’re all calling this morning, checking on Viber or WhatsApp to see if their families are alive.”

Krawetz calls the actions “disgusting and sickening” and said more supports need to be given to Ukraine.

“Increase support for Ukraine on all fronts. Military, humanitarian, financial, economic support needs to be doubled, tripled as soon as possible.”

He said the attacks have to stop and the only way it can is if the west continues to provide more support to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is “appalled” by the continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians in a tweet.

I’m appalled by Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians. This behaviour is reprehensible, and it only strengthens our resolve. We are committed to holding the Russian regime to account, and to supporting Ukraine – including with continued military assistance. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 10, 2022

Trudeau also spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Monday, according to a tweet from the Ukrainian president. During their conversation, Zelenskyy said he “stressed the importance of a strong G7 reaction to the Russian missile terror.”

“Ukraine needs an air shield to protect civilians and critical infrastructure,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet condemning the latest wave of violence, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called the strikes “shocking and horrifying.”

“Targeting civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia accountable,” she wrote.

“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the strikes were in response to what he characterized as Ukraine’s “terrorist” action, which included an attack on a bridge to the Moscow-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

— With files from The Associated Press, The Canadian Press

