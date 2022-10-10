Canadian politicians condemn Russia’s lethal barrage on Ukrainian cities

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian politicians are reacting with a fresh bout of condemnation for Russia after the country unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service says at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in the morning attacks across Ukraine.

Canada’s ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says staff at the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, both local and Canadian, are safe and accounted for.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called the attacks shocking and horrifying in a tweet, saying that targeting civilians is a war crime for which Russia will be held accountable.

Joly says she has spoken with both Galadza and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba about the missile strikes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, says the Group of Seven industrial powers will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address.