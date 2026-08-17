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Canada

Montreal jazz icon Oliver Jones to be remembered at public funeral in Little Burgundy

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday May 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday May 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
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A public funeral service for Montreal jazz icon Oliver Jones will be held Thursday at a historic church in the city’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood.

Jones, who died July 22 at age 91, will be remembered at Union United Church, where he began playing piano at just five years old.

The church holds a special place in the history of Little Burgundy, a longtime centre of Montreal’s Black community that produced some of Canada’s most influential jazz pianists, including Oscar Peterson, his sister Daisy Peterson Sweeney and Ilene Bourne.

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The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is expected to draw a large gathering of family, friends, musicians and community members.

Before the funeral, the City of Montreal will hold a public viewing for Jones on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hall of Honour at Montreal City Hall.

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Jones built an acclaimed international career that spanned more than seven decades, earning a reputation as one of Canada’s foremost jazz pianists.

Despite his global success, he stayed connected to his roots, playing the Montreal International Jazz Festival annually from 1981 to 1999.

He racked up a slew of jazz awards and honorary doctorates in his lifetime, netting the Order of Canada, SOCAN lifetime award and a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime achievement.

Jumbo screens will be installed to accommodate those who cannot fit inside the church for Thursday’s funeral, while limited outdoor seating will be available to the public starting at noon.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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