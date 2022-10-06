Poilievre pressured to explain misogynist tag used in his YouTube videos

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is under pressure to explain how a hidden misogynistic phrase was used to promote his YouTube videos over the last four years.

Global News revealed Thursday that 50 of Poilievre’s most recent YouTube videos included a hidden tag — #mgtow, which stands for “Men Going Their Own Way” — linked to misogynistic, mostly online communities. The tag helped promote Poilievre’s videos — such as his recent tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, videos from his leadership rallies and his messages on inflation and affordability — but was not visible to viewers.

The #mgtow tag is shorthand for a movement of men that attempt to cut women completely out of their lives. But anti-hate researchers have noted that it overlaps with other forms of “male supremacy,” including the involuntary celibate or “incel” movement.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian security and intelligence officials have warned that violent misogyny is considered a national security threat and a form of “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

“Of course, we on this side reject all misogyny and all acts of extremism, and that is how we will always conduct ourselves over here,” Poilievre said when pressed on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

But his office said that it could not say who initially included the tag in the video, how it escaped notice for four years, and whether there will be any consequences for the person who embedded it in Poilievre’s videos.

View image in full screen A screen grab of the source code of a recent YouTube video from Pierre Poilievre, which included the #mgtow tag. The tag was removed after Global News approached the Conservative Party with questions. Alex Boutilier/Global News

In a statement to Global News on Wednesday, Poilievre’s office said that he was unaware of the #mgtow tag in his videos “which were initially set up and automated to accompany each video” since March 2018. The office couldn’t say who initially set up the tag, however.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Conservative leader has been purposefully using his videos to appeal to far-right, misogynistic online groups. These are anti-women movements and they have had devastating real-life consequences,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Question Period on Thursday.

“I call on the Conservative leader to stand in this House, take responsibility and apologize.”

“I condemn this organization, and I corrected the problem as soon as it became known to me. I condemn all forms of misogyny, including when the prime minister fired the very first female, Indigenous attorney general,” Poilievre shot back, in reference to the 2019 SNC-Lavalin scandal and former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Poilievre’s office did not immediately respond to follow-up questions sent on Thursday, including whether the party is investigating the matter and if the person responsible will face consequences.

Three senior Conservative sources described Poilievre as very hands-on when it comes to his posts and messages on social media. The sources agreed to discuss Poilievre’s approach on the condition they not be named.

“He’s hands-on with everything. Pierre has always approved every social media post,” said one source.

The first known appearance of the #mgtow tag in Poilievre’s video came when he was a Carleton MP and the party’s finance critic — with only a handful of staff, rather than the Office of the Leader of the Opposition he runs now.

Advertisement