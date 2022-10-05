‘Strike averted’ but bus service in Kelowna suspended for the day

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan transit users will be without service for one day only, according to the union.

“Late last night the company agreed to a proposal that we presented to them back on Aug. 29 to go to binding arbitration,” Al Perissini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said.

“So a strike has been averted. Unfortunately, there will be no bus service today but will be up and running with regular service on Thursday.”

Binding arbitration is a hearing before an arbitrator acceptable to both parties in the dispute. The process allows both parties to present their cases before an arbitrator.

The union issued a strike deadline of Oct. 5 after weeks of escalating job action seemingly failed to put pressure on the employer.

While the delivery of the bus service is overseen by BC Transit, it’s a private company, First Transit, that is the operator. It’s the second strike the union has launched in six years with the same company, Perissini said earlier in the week. He believes the system is underfunded and would be better off being operated by a public entity.

He noted that wages, which are about $5 less per hour than they are in Victoria, would be more competitive with BC Transit, allowing for better recruitment and retention of employees.

For their part, First Transit said it offered wage increases of up to nine per cent over three years. This includes COLA-related adjustments in years two and three.