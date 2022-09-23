Students, Oilers and Elks celebrate Joey Moss Day at school named in his honour

Send this page to someone via email

A new school in southwest Edmonton marked a very special day Friday: the first ever Joey Moss Day.

The celebration and day of learning is, appropriately, taking place at Joey Moss School. Edmonton Public Schools announced June 2021 it would pay tribute to the beloved sports and community icon by naming a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school after him.

The school — located at 1905 182 St. SW — opened earlier in September.

Moss passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020 with loved ones by his side.

Athletes and alumni from the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Elks were also part of the inaugural Joey Moss Day on Sept. 23.

Moss worked for both professional sports teams and became a huge presence in both locker rooms. He was a member of the Oilers for decades, after Wayne Gretzky recommended him as a locker room attendant in 1984.

Over the years, he captured the hearts of those in Edmonton and beyond, particularly for his enthusiastic participation in the national anthem before the start of every game.

“It is an honour to name one of our schools after such an excellent role model for our students,” EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks said on June 22, 2021. “We asked Edmontonians to share their submissions for our new school name and we received a number of submissions with Joey’s name.

“Joey has left a profound legacy in the hearts and minds of many Edmontonians.”

“Our students can learn a great deal from Joey and his spirit of acceptance, inclusion and most importantly his unwavering dedication to his community,” Estabrooks said at the time.

On Joey Moss Day, students learn about him, his contributions to the community and how he continues to inspire others.

Born with Down Syndrome, he helped start the Winnifred Stewart Association’s Empties to Winn fundraiser, which supports programs and initiatives for people with disabilities in the Edmonton region.

Funds from Joey’s Home Trust, which started in 1988 with support from Edmontonians and local organizations, were used to help open Joey’s Home in 2007, an assisted living residence for people with developmental disabilities.

In 2018, with support from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society opened the Joey Moss Literary Centre for Excellence, which offers workshops, literacy resources, reading coaches and a speech literacy consultant.

Moss received many honours, including the NHL Seventh Man All-Star Award in 2003, Services for Persons with Disabilities Award in 2007, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award in 2012 and the Marlin Styner Award in 2015. He was also inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

His family was overjoyed that a school was being named after him.

“For those who knew Joey, they would say he opened their eyes to acceptance, diversity and inclusiveness,” the family said in a statement.

“Joey never judged or bullied, and only wanted to love, learn and smile… The Joey Moss School will be an excellent opportunity to instill these qualities in our youth at a young age.”

An official grand opening ceremony for the new school is set to be held in November.

