Edmonton Public district names school after Joey Moss

A school in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of Keswick will pay tribute to a beloved sports and community icon: Joey Moss.

Edmonton Public Schools announced Tuesday it would name a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school after “notable community figure and inclusion champion Joey Moss.”

The school is currently under construction and scheduled to open fall 2022.

“It is an honour to name one of our schools after such an excellent role model for our students,” EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “We asked Edmontonians to share their submissions for our new school name and we received a number of submissions with Joey’s name.

"Joey has left a profound legacy in the hearts and minds of many Edmontonians and through this school naming, that legacy will continue to live on for generations.

“Our students can learn a great deal from Joey and his spirit of acceptance, inclusion and most importantly his unwavering dedication to his community.”

The naming decision was made during Tuesday’s board meeting.

According to his family, Moss passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020 with loved ones by his side.

“The Moss family is overjoyed to hear the new K-9 school in Keswick is being named after Joey,” reads a family statement.

“For those who knew Joey, they would say he opened their eyes to acceptance, diversity and inclusiveness.

"Joey never judged or bullied, and only wanted to love, learn and smile.

“The Joey Moss School will be an excellent opportunity to instill these qualities in our youth at a young age. We are so proud of Joey and grateful that Edmonton Public Schools will be amplifying Joey’s legacy with this opportunity.”

Moss received many other honours, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award and in 2015, he was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

