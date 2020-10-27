Condolences, fond memories pour in for Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss

The Edmonton sports community is mourning the loss of local legend Joey Moss, who died Monday at the age of 57.

Moss was an integral part of both the Edmonton Oilers and the EE Football Team, having worked as a locker room attendant for both organizations since the mid-1980s.

“It’s a sad day for the city of Edmonton and the CFL and the NHL,” CFL quarterback Mike Reilly said Monday night.

“That was a punch to the gut. Joey, I don’t even have the words to explain to people who he was or what he was like. If you’ve ever met Joey you know that you’ve met, as a lot of us call him, the most interesting man in the world.

While Moss meant a lot to the community, Reilly said he meant even more to the guys in the locker room.

“To the guys that came through that locker room and got to spend any amount of time with Joey, he was the highlight of the day. It didn’t matter if you had the worst practice or game in the history of football, if you came into that locker room and saw Joey and that didn’t put a smile on your face, then I can’t help you,” Reilly said via Skype from Seattle.

“He was one of a kind. Some of my fondest memories of being in Edmonton and being in that locker room involved Joey Moss.”

Joey Moss holds the Grey Cup with then EE Football Team members Ryan King (L), Mike Reilly (C) and J.C. Sherritt (R). Courtesy, Mike Reilly

Reilly said Moss was dedicated to his job and was often still working hours after everyone else left.

“Any job that he had to do, he did it better than anybody else could and he took a ton of pride in it,” Reilly said. “I think both organizations allowed him to thrive by allowing him to be one of the guys and to have a lot of pride in the jobs that he was given.”

Moss was born in 1963 with Down syndrome, the 12th of 13 children, to Lloyd and Sophie Moss. He became the Oilers’ locker-room attendant in 1984 when The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky, was dating Moss’ older sister. Moss joined the EE Football Team in 1986 and held roles with both organizations for over 30 years.

Moss helped the training staff with tasks like filling water bottles and equipment duties.

“We were all lucky enough to be part of his life for a lot of years,” Gretzky said in a statement on behalf of all the players who got to know Moss.

“His love for life always brought a smile to anyone who met him. Whether it was a coffee before practice or a big hug after a great win or a tough loss, he would put life in perspective.

“He will be missed but not forgotten, once an Oiler always an Oiler.”

Over the years, Moss captured the hearts of those in Edmonton and beyond, particularly for his enthusiastic participation in the national anthem before the start of every game.

Moss passed away peacefully Monday with his family by his side.

One day after the death of Joey Moss, flowers are placed at a mural dedicated to him in Edmonton. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News One day after the death of Joey Moss, flowers are placed at a mural dedicated to him in Edmonton. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News One day after the death of Joey Moss, flowers are placed at a mural dedicated to him in Edmonton. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

