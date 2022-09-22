Police looking for help identifying suspects in Calgary pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been charged in connection with a pair of pharmacy robberies in Calgary earlier this week but police are looking for help identifying two additional suspects.

Just before noon on Monday, three individuals entered the Cornerstone Pharmacy in the 5100 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E., demanding pharmaceutical drugs and cash. Police believe the individuals assaulted the pharmacists before fleeing the building.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to another robbery at a medical clinic in the 500 block of 28 Avenue N.E. Police allege the suspects threatened one victim, locking her in a back room during the robbery.

Officers arrived and observed a vehicle driving away from the area with people matching the descriptions of the robbery suspects. But the officers lost sight of the vehicle – a white Nissan Armada SUV – a short time later.

Investigators identified the registered owner of the SUV and took one suspect into custody in the community of Chaparral. They did not say if the owner is a suspect.

Man Awok Shot, 19, has been charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence and one count of forcible confinement. Shot is due to be in court on Oct. 12.

Police need help identifying the other two suspects.

One is described as wearing a hoodie with “Gucci” printed on the front, Calvin Klein pants and may have facial hair.

The second suspect is described as wearing a puffy Columbia-brand jacket with the hood up, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers. Images of the suspects can be viewed below.

1 3 View image in gallery mode CCTV image of a suspect in a pair of pharmacy robberies in Calgary on Sept. 19, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service 2 3 View image in gallery mode CCTV image of a suspect in a pair of pharmacy robberies in Calgary on Sept. 19, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service 3 3 View image in gallery mode CCTV image of a suspect in a pair of pharmacy robberies in Calgary on Sept. 19, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service