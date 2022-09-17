Stolen vehicle driving erratically leads to 2 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen vehicle that was driving erratically has led to two arrests, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday, at 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle driving irresponsibly and colliding with several parked vehicles in southeast Winnipeg.

East District General Patrol officers located the involved vehicle, determined to be stolen, at the intersection of De La Seigneurie Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Officers learned the two suspects had abandoned the running vehicle and fled in a taxi cab.

Half an hour later officers found a taxi cab occupied by the two suspects returning to the intersection where the running vehicle was left. Officers performed seized keys and a canister of bear spray repellent.

Story continues below advertisement

Consequently, two 20-year-olds from Winnipeg were arrested and charged.

The Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. Investigators learned the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Pembina.