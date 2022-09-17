Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle driving erratically leads to 2 arrests

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 4:44 pm
On Friday, at 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle driving irresponsibly and colliding with several parked vehicles in southeast Winnipeg. . View image in full screen
On Friday, at 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle driving irresponsibly and colliding with several parked vehicles in southeast Winnipeg. . Shane Gibson/Global News

A stolen vehicle that was driving erratically has led to two arrests, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday, at 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle driving irresponsibly and colliding with several parked vehicles in southeast Winnipeg.

East District General Patrol officers located the involved vehicle, determined to be stolen, at the intersection of De La Seigneurie Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Officers learned the two suspects had abandoned the running vehicle and fled in a taxi cab.

Read more: Winnipeg police charge 2 women, teenaged boy in gang-related assault

Half an hour later officers found a taxi cab occupied by the two suspects returning to the intersection where the running vehicle was left. Officers performed seized keys and a canister of bear spray repellent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Consequently, two 20-year-olds from Winnipeg were arrested and charged.

The Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. Investigators learned the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Pembina.

Click to play video: 'Police union wants safer parking for officers' Police union wants safer parking for officers
Police union wants safer parking for officers
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWPS tag2 young adults arrested tagStolen Vehicle driving erratically leads to 2 arrests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers