Inmate death at Millhaven Institution under police investigation

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The Ontario Provincial Police say it has launched an investigation after an inmate who was seriously hurt in an altercation with other inmates at Millhaven Institution later died.

Darian Daignault, 28, died after he suffered life-threatening injuries during the altercation at the maximum-security prison in Bath, west of Kingston, on May 3, said Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

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Police said Daignault was hurt late in the afternoon and later died on May 5. Daignault had served nearly seven years of a sentence that was set to last about 10 years and three months, said CSC. He was serving time for several robbery-related charges, the agency said.

According to Tracking (In)Justice, a data transparency project run by researchers at several Ontario universities and advocacy organizations, 86 people died in custody in Canada in 2025. Five of those deaths were at Millhaven.

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The OPP said it’s working alongside CSC to investigate Daignault’s death. CSC is required to review the circumstances of any deaths in federal prison.