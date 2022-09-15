Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police charge 2 women, teenaged boy in gang-related assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 12:23 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News

A man was punched, kicked and stabbed while a gun was pointed at his head in an incident at a Balmoral Street vendor, Winnipeg police say.

Police said they were called to the vendor around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a fight, but when they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely. The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Read more: Man beaten, robbed on Main Street: Winnipeg police

Four suspects were found and arrested nearby and officers seized a pellet gun.

Trending Stories

Police said the incident appears to have been gang-related. Two adult women and a teenage boy were taken into custody facing a list of charges, ranging from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth person was released without charges.

Click to play video: 'One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say' One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say
One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say – Jul 29, 2021
