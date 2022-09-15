Winnipeg police charge 2 women, teenaged boy in gang-related assault

A man was punched, kicked and stabbed while a gun was pointed at his head in an incident at a Balmoral Street vendor, Winnipeg police say.
Police said they were called to the vendor around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a fight, but when they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely. The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Four suspects were found and arrested nearby and officers seized a pellet gun.
Police said the incident appears to have been gang-related. Two adult women and a teenage boy were taken into custody facing a list of charges, ranging from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon.
A fourth person was released without charges.
