Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man beaten, robbed on Main Street: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:34 pm
A man a nd a teenaged boy are facing charges after police say a 68-year-old man was beaten and robbed on Main Street. View image in full screen
A man a nd a teenaged boy are facing charges after police say a 68-year-old man was beaten and robbed on Main Street. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges after they say a man was beaten during a robbery on Main Street.

Police were called after a passerby noticed a group of youths assaulting an older man on the ground in the 1600 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

Police say the 68-year-old victim as found with two male suspects when officers arrived at the scene.

They say one suspect was arrested without incident while the second fled on foot. Police say officers used a Taser to help take him into custody.

Click to play video: 'What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg?' What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg?
What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg?

The victim was robbed and sustained several injuries in the attack. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim didn’t know his attackers and the assault happened after they asked him for a cigarette.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with robbery.

Both have been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagAssault tagRobbery tagWinnipeg crime tagMain Street tagRandom Attack tagSuspect Tasered tagman attacked on main street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers