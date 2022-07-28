Man beaten, robbed on Main Street: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have laid charges after they say a man was beaten during a robbery on Main Street.

Police were called after a passerby noticed a group of youths assaulting an older man on the ground in the 1600 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 68-year-old victim as found with two male suspects when officers arrived at the scene.

They say one suspect was arrested without incident while the second fled on foot. Police say officers used a Taser to help take him into custody.

3:20 What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg? What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg?

The victim was robbed and sustained several injuries in the attack. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim didn’t know his attackers and the assault happened after they asked him for a cigarette.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with robbery.

Both have been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.