Politics

Fred Harding unveiled as NPA’s replacement mayoral candidate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 4:38 pm
Fred Harding and the NPA's slate of candidates at the unveiling of his candidacy for mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Fred Harding and the NPA's slate of candidates at the unveiling of his candidacy for mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Global News

With just over a month and a half to go, the Non-Partisan Association (NPA) has unveiled its replacement candidate for mayor in Vancouver’s municipal election.

At an announcement Tuesday outside the Roxy Cabaret on Granville Street, the party announced it had selected former West Vancouver police officer Fred Harding.

John Coupar drops out of Vancouver mayoral race – Aug 5, 2022

The location — the site of a machete attack that left four people in hospital in early August — left no questions about what the party’s focus would be in the campaign.

Read more: Machete attack victim speaks about downtown Vancouver incident

Neither did Harding’s speech to media, which centred on crime and public safety.

“Our city is no longer safe. What’s going on on our city streets today is neither compassion nor compassionate,” he said.

Trending Stories

“To think that harm reduction and slum housing alone are going to help those most in need in our society is a lie.”

Harding ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018 with Vancouver 1st, coming in sixth place with 5,640 votes. Incumbent Mayor Kennedy Stewart secured 49,705 votes in 2018.

Read more: Vancouver 1st school board candidate breaks with party over SOGI video

During that campaign, one of the party’s school board candidates quit over a video Harding made, pledging to advocate for parents “alienated” by the “foisting” of SOGI 123 onto Vancouver schools.

Three councillors quit NPA to sit as independents – Apr 21, 2021

SOGI 123 is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their curriculum.

At the time, Harding said his position was misrepresented and that his concern was the way the matter was communicated with parents, not the program itself.

Read more: Vancouver Park board commissioner John Coupar exits Vancouver mayor race

Harding will replace former mayoral candidate and Park Board Commissioner John Coupar, who withdrew abruptly in early August.

He will face off against Stewart, A Better City’s Ken Sim, Progress Vancouver’s Mark Marrisen and TEAM for a Livable Vancouver’s Colleen Hardwick.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
