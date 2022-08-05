Vancouver Park board commissioner John Coupar exits Vancouver mayor race

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Park Board’s commissioner John Coupar is no longer in the running to be the next Vancouver mayor.

Coupar was to be the flagbearer for the Non-Partisan Association this fall, but he had a change of heart on Thursday.

“Yesterday, I resigned as the NPA mayoral candidate. I am grateful to the NPA for the opportunity to run for the wonderful team of NPA candidates who surround me,” Coupar said in a statement.

“I love the city and have enjoyed serving the residents of Vancouver over the last 11 years. I’ve always strive to walk away with the utmost integrity and with an unwavering commitment to those I serve. As I move on, I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends.“

Story continues below advertisement

Coupar has been a park board commissioner since 2011 and was asked to be the party’s candidate for the mayor’s chair.

The party met Thursday evening and accepted his resignation.

The NPA said it will announce a new mayoral candidate at a “later date.”

Read more: Vancouver councillor Colleen Hardwick nominated as TEAM mayoral candidate

Still in the race are incumbent Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, Ken Sim, Mark Marrisen and Colleen Hardwick.

In a recently published Mainstreet Research poll, Kennedy Stewart is leading the way with the highest percentage of support in answer to the question, “which candidate are you leaning towards voting for?”

Stewart garnered the most support among new candidates with 17 per cent followed by 11 per cent for Colleen Hardwick. Coupar was the second lowest in the poll with 6 per cent.

It is important to note, however, that the largest number of respondents – 40 per cent – indicated they were “undecided.”

More than 550 Vancouver residents took part in the survey.

1:42 Surrey’s mayoral race just got a little more crowded Surrey’s mayoral race just got a little more crowded – Jul 20, 2022