Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver’s mayor says Ottawa and B.C. need to step up funding for homeless

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Hastings Street tent city remains intact despite deadline' Hastings Street tent city remains intact despite deadline
The City of Vancouver was supposed to begin clearing tents from the Hastings Street encampment Wednesday. But as Emad Agahi reports, the tents are still standing, as nobody from the VPD or Vancouver Fire rescue was seen taking the tents down.

The deadline to dismantle an encampment along Vancouver’s Hastings Street has passed with little change, but the city’s mayor says he’s reached out to the federal and B.C. governments for urgent funding and other supports.

Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry issued a safety order last month to remove the tents and structures on the street’s sidewalk in the Downtown Eastside, and the street was supposed to be cleared on Wednesday.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says in a statement that since the order, the city has increased resources for those living on the street, including creating space to store personal belongings, street cleaning, washroom access and peer support services.

Read more: Removal of tents in Downtown Eastside postponed as city attempts to find storage options

However, Stewart says while the city is assembling these supports, the operations require significant investments from senior levels of government.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says he spoke this week with new B.C. Housing Minister Murray Rankin about how the city and province can co-ordinate their approaches to connecting unsheltered residents to housing.

Click to play video: 'Hastings tent city still there as deadline to clear out passes' Hastings tent city still there as deadline to clear out passes
Hastings tent city still there as deadline to clear out passes

Stewart says he also reached out to the government of Canada asking for additional urgent housing funding.

“Vancouver has been home to a significant homeless population since starting an official homeless count in 2005 and the pandemic has only made matters worse, requiring all three levels of government to come together to take concerted and sustained actions,” Stewart says in the statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
City of Vancouver tagDowntown Eastside tagVancouver housing tagKennedy Stewart tagDowntown Vancouver tagVancouver Mayor tagVancouver homeless tagVancouver tent city tagEast Hastings Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers