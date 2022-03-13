Menu

Politics

Vancouver councillor Collen Hardwick nominated as TEAM mayoral candidate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 7:32 pm
Councillor Colleen Hardwick has been nominated as 2022 mayoral candidate for TEAM for a Livable Vancouver. View image in full screen
Councillor Colleen Hardwick has been nominated as 2022 mayoral candidate for TEAM for a Livable Vancouver. City of Vancouver

Add another name to the crowded list of candidates formally seeking to be the next mayor of Vancouver.

Sitting councillor Colleen Hardwick accepted the mayoral nomination from TEAM for a Livable Vancouver on Saturday.

“In some ways it seems like the high point of my life, I’m really excited,” Hardwick told Global News.

Read more: Trio of Vancouver councillors exit NPA over ‘backroom deal’ to appoint mayoral candidate

“I think it’s really important to reset the direction of the city. I don’t want to be the last generation of my family to be able to afford to live here, so I feel compelled to get in there and try and do what I can.”

Click to play video: 'Questions about new radio ads from Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart' Questions about new radio ads from Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart
Questions about new radio ads from Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart – Feb 16, 2022

If elected mayor, Hardwick said her priorities will be affordability, safety and livability.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hardwick was elected in 2018 under the Non-Partisan Association banner.

Read more: Ken Sim to lead new party as mayoral candidate in 2022 Vancouver election

She was one of three NPA councillors to quit the party last April alleging a “backroom deal” in the party to choose its next mayoral candidate.

Hardwick is an urban geographer, filmmaker and entrepreneur.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s mayoral race is already looking crowded, one year before the vote' Vancouver’s mayoral race is already looking crowded, one year before the vote
Vancouver’s mayoral race is already looking crowded, one year before the vote – Oct 14, 2021

She’s also the daughter of former Alderman Walter Hardwick, one of the founding members of the previous incarnation of The Electors Action Movement (TEAM), a civic political party active from the late 1960s to mid 1980s.

Independent incumbent Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has announced plans to run for the job again.

Story continues below advertisement

John Coupar has been nominated for the NPA, while 2018 NPA mayoral candidate Ken Sim is also returning, this time for the newly created A Better City party.

Read more: Vancouver park board commissioner John Coupar nominated as NPA’s mayoral candidate

Long-time political strategist Mark Marissen, ex-husband of former premier Christy Clark, is also running.

The other three parties with currently sitting councillors, The Vancouver Green Party, OneCity Vancouver and COPE, have yet to announce any formal mayoral candidates.

Vancouverites go to the polls on October 15, 2022.

